Bomb threats hit British School, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Delhi; students evacuated
At least two schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting school authorities to evacuate the premises and move the students to safety.
At least three schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting school authorities to evacuate the premises, and the police, bomb disposal squads and fire service authorities to launch extensive search operations.
The British School, Sanskriti School and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya received the threats this morning. Anti-sabotage checks are underway, police said.
The police said that they received calls from the schools in New Delhi district around 10.30 am - 10.45 am. Teams of the Delhi Police, bomb detection teams and disposal squads, dog squads and the Delhi Fire Services rushed to the schools after the threats were reported via emails. The school premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure and thorough anti-sabotage checks were carried out, they added.
Police said nothing suspicious has been found during the searches so far. They also said they are also reviewing the emails and trying to identify the sender.
In a message to the parents, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya said: “Dear parents, the school has received a security threat. All students have been safely evacuated from the school premises. The police have been informed and are taking the necessary steps.”
It added: “The Middle School students had completed their examinations, while the Senior School students had completed most part of their examination. The school would like to take some time to assess the situation carefully and arrive at a well-considered decision regarding the remaining Senior School examinations. We will communicate further details as soon as a decision is taken.”
Parents at the school said it was the first day of the half-yearly examinations but the bomb threat led to immediate evacuation.
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