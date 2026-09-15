Haryana CM Saini seeks Mann apology over ‘fake turban’ remark

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for referring to a turban as “nakli” (fake), calling the remark highly unfortunate and an insult to the Sikh Gurus. Saini insists Mann must apologize to the Gurus and the people of Punjab, emphasizing the turban's revered significance in Sikh culture.

Speaking to the media after inducting several leaders into the BJP at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, in Chandigarh, Saini said the turban represented respect, faith, belief and reverence for the Gurus. He said it was a tradition bestowed upon the Sikh community by its Gurus and had deep religious significance.

“If Bhagwant Mann is calling this turban ‘nakli’, then he should go to the place where our Gurus adorned this dastar and apologise,” Saini said.

He said Mann should apologise not only to the Gurus but also to the people of Punjab, alleging that the remark had insulted them.

Saini said the sacrifices made by the Gurus had enabled people to live with the freedoms and values they have today. He added that his government was being run in accordance with the teachings given by the Gurus.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Saini’s remarks came while responding to Mann’s comment about the turban, with the Haryana chief minister focusing on its religious and cultural significance. He said the issue should be treated with the seriousness warranted by the reverence attached to the dastar.

He reiterated his demand that Mann apologise to the people of Punjab and to the Gurus, saying the turban could not be dismissed as fake given its place in Sikh tradition.