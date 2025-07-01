Mother defends NYC influencer Cole Mattera brutally trolled for exercising during her chemo session

Cole Mattera and her mother have lashed out at social media users after the NYC influencer was brutally trolled for her TikTok workout video during her mom’s chemo session. In a video from her hospital room, Mattera's mother defended her daughter, saying that she did nothing wrong. NYC influencer Cole Mattera with her mother during chemo sessions. (TikTok/@colemattera)

On Reddit, people called Mattera insensitive for exercising while her mom is seen in the background undergoing a chemo session. The influencer shared a fresh video where she and her mother defended her act.

In the video, Mattera says, “You guys are losing your sh*t on Reddit about me posting. My mom, me doing weights while she is doing chemo.” Her mom joins in and says, “Meanwhile, there’s something wrong with you. My daughter’s here 24/7 with me and you know what? You’re sh*t. You better stop talking bad about my daughter. She’s the best. You losers.”

(The video contains strong language. Viewer discretion advised.)

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “These people always miss the point. It’s not the act of doing it that’s so deranged; it’s performing it for the internet, which is so dystopian.” Another added, “If you and your mom are on the same page about working out while she gets chemo, that’s fine. It’s the POSTING it that’s so weird. Not everything needs to be shared with the world.”

A third joined, “I still think it’s messed up to post (which is maybe more about how it’s just the whole being an influencer and making money off of sharing your life is so strange overall). But it’s weirdly kind of a sweet video from her mom.”

Though most people slammed Mattera, a few defended her clarification video. One individual wrote, “Honestly, if you have ever been a caregiver for someone who is sick, you know it is a full-time job. As someone who is with my father every day during his leukemia treatment, you feel guilt not being by their side, but sometimes you also need to do something for yourself.”