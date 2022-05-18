Mother feels emotional when daughter who has autism sees clearly for first time

For parents, their kids mean everything. They always feel really emotional on seeing them do new things. Parents of toddlers who are specially-abled feel even more overwhelmed when they see their kids experiencing new things in life. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a little girl who has autism being able to see clearly for the first time in her life after wearing glasses. The mother’s reaction on seeing her little girl is just too heart-melting to watch and it may leave you teary-eyed too.

The video begins with the mother putting on glasses on the little girl. The girl seems amazed and looks at the world with wonder. Her mother seems really overwhelmed by this. Then the girl is seen jumping playfully and her mother can’t control the tears in her eyes. The video was posted by the Instagram page Good News Correspondent. It was uploaded 17 hours ago and it has got more than 40,000 views so far.

“Little girl who has autism sees clearly for the first time in her life,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Be proud mama. For she will teach you things you’ve never been taught before,” commented an Instagram user. “A first step during this precious girl’s journey. Bless her,” posted another. “Thank you for sharing this beautiful moment with us! Her smile says it all!” reads another comment. Another individual posted, “Aww look how happy she is and how emotional it made mommy.”

