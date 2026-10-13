JP Nadda lays stone for ICMR high-altitude health research centre in Keylong

Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Centre for High Altitude Medicine and Public Health Research at Keylong in Himachal Pradesh. Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda laying foundation stone of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Centre for High Altitude Medicine and Public Health Research at Keylong in Himachal Prades.

Addressing a gathering, Nadda expressed confidence that the centre would lay a strong institutional foundation for high-altitude health research and advance scientific understanding of the unique health challenges faced by people living in the Himalayan region and personnel serving there.

“The establishment of the centre reflects the importance accorded to addressing the distinct healthcare needs of people living in remote Himalayan and border regions. Research-based interventions would help improve health outcomes and enhance the well-being of local communities and armed forces personnel serving in these challenging environments,” he said.

Nadda appreciated the collaboration between ICMR and the Armed Forces Medical Services in establishing the centre.

He also acknowledged the contribution of AIIMS Bilaspur, which will participate in studies on the health impacts of high-altitude conditions on people visiting the region. “The collaboration would bring together scientific expertise and clinical experience to deepen understanding of high-altitude health challenges and support evidence-based healthcare interventions,” he said.

Union minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth, the guest of honour, highlighted the significance of the collaboration between the ICMR and the Armed Forces Medical Services in establishing the centre.

Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, Dr Rajiv Bahl, secretary, department of health research and director general, ICMR and Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja, DGFMS, were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering Jai Ram Thakur accused the Congress government of diverting funds allocated by the central government for tribal development away from Lahaul-Spiti to other areas.

“The crores of rupees allocated by the central government for tribal development are being diverted elsewhere instead of being spent in Lahaul-Spiti, a matter of grave concern,” he said.

Centre to explore drone-enabled medicine delivery

The centre will replace the field station ICMR established at Keylong nearly a decade ago. It will be a permanent, year-round institution with state-of-the-art laboratories and specialised human resources.

Its primary mandate will be to generate evidence on the health effects of high altitude, low oxygen levels, extreme cold and changing climatic conditions.

A key feature will be collaboration between ICMR, the Armed Forces Medical Services and other research institutions, bringing together expertise in biomedical research, public health and high-altitude physiology.

The centre will undertake research relevant to both the armed forces and civilian populations, with a focus on altitude-related health risks, acclimatisation, maternal and newborn health, child growth and nutrition, and disease patterns in Himalayan communities.

It will also examine how emerging technologies, including drone-enabled medicine delivery, digital health and artificial intelligence, can improve access to healthcare in remote and difficult-to-reach areas.

The findings are expected to inform healthcare practices, strengthen preventive and clinical approaches for personnel deployed at high altitude, and support better health services for communities living in India’s Himalayan and border regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.