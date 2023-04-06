Home / Trending / Mother-in-law's sweet reaction upon seeing the bride will melt your heart. Watch

Mother-in-law's sweet reaction upon seeing the bride will melt your heart. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 06, 2023 01:24 PM IST

An adorable video going viral shows a mother-in-law reacting upon seeing the bride. Watch her heartening reaction here.

A first look is usually done between the bride and the groom. It is an emotional moment before a couple is set to say their wedding wows and officially tie the knot. While several videos show this heartening moment between a couple, recently, a Kerala bride went viral after she did the first look with her mother-in-law.

Mother-in-law reacts at bride's first look.(Instagram/@ChaithraRaj)
In a clip shared by the bride Chaithra Raj, you can see her mother-in-law's sweet reaction. The clip begins to show the mother-law-in standing in front of Chaithra with her eyes covered. Once she sees the bride, she is in complete amazement. The woman gets excited and immediately hugs Chaithra as she looks at her in awe.

In the post's caption, Chaithra Raj wrote, "Guess what she said in the end. Besides marrying the love of my life, she is the best thing that ever happened to me. Hith, I love her a lil more than I love you."

Take a look at the video below:

Adorable, isn't it? This video was shared on March 23. Since being posted, it has been liked over one lakh times. Many have even commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "She is a lucky girl cause she is getting the most lovable and cool mother-in-law, and I hope her life stays as beautiful as she is." A second added, "So sweet...You are blessed...take good care of her...God Bless your lovely family." A third shared, "How sweet of her."

bride instagram kerala woman video
© 2022 HindustanTimes
