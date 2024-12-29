MP: Garlic worth lakhs washed away in sudden rainfall, viral video shows people's desperate efforts to save crops

In an unfortunate turn of events on Friday afternoon, garlic worth lakhs of rupees was devastated at Mandsaur's Krishi Upaj Mandi when an unexpected heavy downpour struck the district. The sudden rainfall left farmers scrambling to protect their produce, but the relentless downpour soaked much of the garlic, with some even being washed away. Sudden heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur ruined garlic worth lakhs. (X/@smartySikandar)

The rainfall, which affected various regions including Kayampur, Daloda Pipaliyamandi, Malhargarh, and Suwasra, was not just limited to rain. Hailstorms accompanied the precipitation in rural areas such as Digao Malya, adding to the woes of the farmers. This widespread weather event threw the agricultural market into disarray, with many farmers facing significant financial losses as their unprotected produce was damaged.

Beyond the immediate damage to market produce, the weather system brought about a sharp drop in temperatures across the district. This sudden change intensified the cold conditions, causing discomfort among residents who found themselves unprepared for the unseasonable weather. The areas most affected by this abrupt shift were Kayampur, Daloda Pipaliyamandi, Malhargarh, and Suwasra.

Silver lining for Garoth's crops amidst weather chaos

Despite the challenges faced in Mandsaur, the nearby town of Garoth experienced a beneficial aspect of the unseasonal rain. Following days of cloudy weather and morning fog, Garoth received a heavy rainfall lasting half an hour on Friday afternoon, which started around 4 pm after a brief period of sunshine. This downpour extended to the surrounding villages, causing temporary power outages but also bringing potential benefits to the standing crops.

Farmers in Garoth are hopeful that the rainfall will positively impact crops like wheat, gram, mustard, and garlic currently in their fields. The recent foggy conditions had already mitigated the intensity of the cold weather in the region, and the added moisture from the rain is expected to further bolster crop health.