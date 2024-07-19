MP Naveen Jindal reacts to woman accusing senior executive of Jindal Steel of ‘sexual assault’

A woman took to X to share a post alleging “sexual harassment” by a senior executive of Jindal Steel while on an Etihad Airways flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi. In her post, the woman claimed that the man in his sixties first befriended her with small talk and then abruptly showed her porn clips under the pretext of showing movies to her. The woman further accused the man of groping her. A woman tagged MP Naveen Jindal in a post and accused a senior executive of Jindal Steel of “sexually assaulting” her. (File Photo)

The woman shared that she was seated next to the accused on the flight, and initially, they had a “normal conversation" about their roots, family, etc.

“He then proceeds to tell me he has some movie clips on his phone. He whips out his phone and earphones to show me PORN!” the woman wrote, adding, “He started groping me. I was frozen in shock and scare. I eventually ran off to the washroom and complained to the air staff. Thankfully the Etihad team was very proactive and took action immediately. They made me sit in their seating area and served me tea & fruits.”

The woman claimed the man called the crew and insisted they inform him about her whereabouts. Eventually, the airline notified the cops in Abu Dhabi about the situation, and the man was detained upon departure.

"I am working to get this incident out to the chairman (sic) of Jindal Steel @MPNaveenJindal so that he is aware of the kind of people who are in leadership. I am also afraid of how this molester must be treating his female employees from a place of power,” she expressed and concluded her viral post.

She also added that though she is “a little rattled and disturbed” and “feels violated”, she decided to speak up so that “this never happens to another woman.”

How did Naveen Jindal react?

Within a few minutes of her sharing the post, Naveen Jindal reacted to it and wrote that “strictest and necessary action will be taken.” He further praised the woman for “reaching out and speaking up.” He added, “ It takes a lot of courage to do what you did and I want you to know that we have a zero tolerance policy for such matters.”