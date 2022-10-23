MrBeast, The Rock play ‘rock, paper and scissors’, make massive charity donation

MrBeast and The Rock teamed up for a massive charity after the former challenged the latter to a game of 'rock, paper and scissors'. YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, upped the stakes by mentioning that he would donate $100,000 if Dwayne Johnson beats him in the game. He can be heard saying, "If you beat me, I will donate $100,000 to charity. Whichever you want." The first and second rounds ended in a draw where both of them selected paper and scissors, respectively. This led MrBeast to assume that the challenge would 'take forever'.

So, ahead of the third round, Dwayne Johnson, who is also known by his ring name The Rock, says, "And if you win, I will match that and donate $100,000 dollars to any charity you want." This time, Johnson selected Rock, but MrBeast prevailed over him as he chose paper. The Rock then decided to donate the amount to the Make-A-Wish foundation, and MrBeast joined him. "If it makes you feel better, I'll still donate 100k as well," says MrBeast.

Watch the 'The Rock Vs MrBeast For $100,000' video here:

Since being shared on YouTube, the video has raked up more than 4.8 million views. It has also received 5.7 lakh likes and 8,500 comments.

"The most intense fight the Rock has ever faced," wrote an individual. "The crossover we never knew we needed..." commented another. "Two wholesome titans locked in battle of wholesomeness. Love to see it," posted a third. "Jimmy knew exactly what he was doing when he went for paper the first time," remarked a fourth with a laughing emoticon.

