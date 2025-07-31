Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni continues to capture hearts with his humble nature and witty banter. In a recent video, the cricketer was seen attending a wedding where he swiftly turned into a marriage counsellor for the newlyweds, leaving all those in attendance giggling at his jokes. A clip showing Dhoni at the event has gone viral, where he offers cheeky life tips to the bride and groom on stage. (Instagram/smmwaale )

A clip showing Dhoni at the event has gone viral, where he offers cheeky life tips to the bride and groom on stage. The light-hearted exchange begins with Dhoni remarking, "Shaadi bahot acchi cheez hai par karne ki jaldi tumhe this (Marriage is a great thing but you were in a hurry to do it)." The statement drew laughter from the newlyweds' family and friends.

The cricketer then looked at the groom and quipped, “Kuch log aag se khelna pasand karte hain, yeh unmein se hai (Some people like to play with fire, he’s one of them).”

As laughter rang out again, Dhoni added, "All husbands here are the same. It hardly matters aap World Cup jeete ho ya nahi," leaving everyone in splits.

The ex-India captain also had some advice for the bride. Dhoni told her not to say anything when her husband gets angry because, more often than not, "we just calm down after 5 minutes."

He congratulated the pair and walked down to join the other guests as chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni" rang out.

The clip earned praise from Indians on social media, many of whom hailed Dhoni's comedic timing. "Stand-up comedians ki job ab khatre mein," said one user.

Another added, "Thala did graduation in marriage and love department."

Others were delighted to see Captain Cool tune into his comedic side in public. "I have never seen Dhoni speak so freely and joke. Captain Cool post-retirement is a delight to watch," said one of them.