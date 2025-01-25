MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli reimagined as sadhus at Mahakumbh with AI: ‘I laughed so hard’

A series of AI-generated visuals featuring cricket stars like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have taken the internet by storm. Some famous cricket players have been reimagined as sadhus, and the results are making waves on Instagram. AI reimagines MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as sadhus, and Instagram can't get enough of it.(Screengrab/ Instagram@thebharatarmy (AI-generated images))

Recently, an Instagram page @thebharatarmy shared a series of AI-generated images featuring some of India's most popular cricketers.

“When MahaKumbh meets cricket.” the caption of the post reads.

The collection includes images of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and many more.

These AI-generated images have captured the attention of fans, sparking widespread discussion and excitement on social media.

As the pics continue to gain popularity, fans are eagerly anticipating more AI-generated images of their favourite cricketers.

Take a look at the post here:

These images were posted on Instagram on January 23, 2025, and since then they have garnered more than 70, 000 likes and several comments.

Here's how internet users reacted to this post:

Instagram users are sharing their mixed reactions in the comment section, with some amused by the AI-generated images, while others express how good it is to see the cricketers as sadhus. A few also took the route of hilarity to react.

One of the Instagram users @_hari_64_, commented, “Disappointed with Virat's pic”.

A second user @kryptoni8 commented, “I so wanted to see this version”.

A third user @lavz15 commented, “AI is being misused by all."

Another user @inayannmishra commented, “I laughed so hard looking at the picture of Virat Kohli”.

With such a mix of reactions, the AI-generated images have become an even bigger hit, keeping fans engaged and entertained.