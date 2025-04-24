Mukesh Ambani condemns Pahalgam terror attack, offers free treatment for all injured

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has condemned the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam this week, offering condolencer to the families of those killed and providing free treatment to all those injured at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Foundation Sir HN Hospital in Mumbai will offer free treatment to all the injured. (Representational)(PTI)

Reliance Industries shared Mukesh Ambani's statement on behalf of the Reliance family on social media. “I am joined by everyone in the Reliance family in mourning the deaths of innocent Indians in the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April 2025. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We wish speedy and full recovery to all those injured in the attack. Our Reliance Foundation Sir HN Hospital in Mumbai will offer free treatment to all the injured," the message read.

The Reliance Chairman also pledged his full support to the Indian government in the battle against terrorism. "Terrorism is an enemy of humanity. It must not be supported by anyone in any manner. We fully stand with our Honourable Prime Minister, the Government of India, and the entire country in the decisive battle against the menace of terrorism," his statement read.

Pak nationals asked to leave, visas suspended

Days after 26 people, mostly tourists, were mercilessly gunned down by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's scenic Pahalgam, the cnetral government has suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect.

The Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indians not to travel to Pakistan and stated that all Pakistani nationals are required to leave India as their visas stand revoked with effect from April 27.

In the wake of the attack, India took five steps against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down the integrated check post at the Attari border, and reducing diplomatic staff at both countries' high commissions.