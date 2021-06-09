Mumbai boy posts a 3D internship application for CRED, founder responds

Getting an internship at a company of your choice isn’t easy. It can take several applications and interviews to get a chance to land that dream job. But, Avkash Shah, a graphic and motion designer from Mumbai, refused to wait.

Shah wished to intern at CRED, but couldn’t find any openings. So, he decided to figure out a creative and unique solution for the problem. He shared a 3D internship application on LinkedIn displaying his skills while answering a basic interview question ‘Why CRED?’

In his LinkedIn post, he expressed, “I figured that if I was going to apply, I'd make something worth it. It pays to be good.”

Surprisingly, he received a response from both Kunal Shah, CRED founder, and Harish Sivaramakrishnan, the design head of the company. Sivaramakrishnan also offered him the internship. He commented, “All of us at CRED Design Mafia loved what you have created here and we are certain that there is a lot more we can envision, dream and create together. Welcome to the interns club at CRED Design Mafia.”

Take a look:

Since being shared on June 4, Shah’s post has garnered close to 1.5 million views and more than 75,000 reactions. Netizens appreciated his talent and congratulated him for landing an internship exactly where he wanted.

“Loved his way of showing off his capacity,” one commented. “One of the best video resumes I've seen so far,” another shared.

LinkedIn also acknowledged and congratulated Shah for his unique application. “This is such an innovative hack, Avkash. All the best for kickstarting your professional journey!” they commented.

Furthermore, several other companies decided to let him know in the comments section that they would like to hire him.

What do you think about this internship application?