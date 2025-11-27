Mumbai cop gives Cadbury Celebrations to rescued 5-year-old girl. Watch emotional reunion with mom

A video of a Mumbai police officer giving chocolate to a 5-year-old girl after reuniting her with her mother has won people’s hearts. According to an HT report, the cops earlier arrested five people in connection with the alleged kidnapping, including the kid’s maternal uncle and aunt. The 5-year-old girl who was rescued by the Mumbai Police. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

“In a case involving the kidnapping and trafficking of a 5-year-old girl, Vakola Pstn officials traced the child to Panvel and successfully apprehended five accused,” Mumbai Police wrote while sharing the reunion video.

“Investigations revealed that the girl’s maternal uncle and aunt abducted her at midnight and sold her for ₹90,000. The buyer then resold the child to another person for ₹1,80,000,” the department added.

In the video, a woman brings the kid inside the police station and hands her over to her mother. The duo is then seen hugging each other tightly. A cop present at the scene hands over a packet of Cadbury Celebrations to the kid. He then pats the girl’s head.

Take a look at the video:

The video received an outpouring of love on social media. While many shared clapping emojis, several people reacted with heart emoticons. A few also appreciated the Mumbai Police.

What had happened?

According to an HT report, the kid’s mother reported the kidnapping to Vakola police. The police then registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

For two days, the police scanned CCTV footage and followed up on tips to identify the suspects. “We received information that a motorcyclist and two other suspects were also patrolling the area along with the couple who kidnapped the girl,” said an officer from the Vakola police station.

Eventually, they made some more arrests, and their interrogation revealed that the kid’s maternal uncle, Lawrence Nickles Fernandes, 42, and aunt, Mangal Dagdu Jadhav, 38, were also involved, as per an HT report.

“We have arrested all those involved in the kidnapping and selling of the girl,” said the officer.