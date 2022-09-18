Mumbai cop helps specially-abled men gather at traffic point, video wins over Internet

A video that captures a kind gesture extended by a Mumbai cop was posted on social media and is winning hearts on the Internet. The video, posted by Mumbai Police on Instagram, shows a traffic cop helping specially-abled men gather at a traffic point in the city. "Such a heartwarming video indeed @joelfranklin.s. Love the discipline our specially-abled friends are following. So glad their celebrations weren't allowed to be interrupted. We hope that one of us is always there at such junctures in the city to help Mumbaikars," read a part of the caption posted by Mumbai Police along with the video.

The video further mentioned the caption posted by an Instagram user Joel Franklin Sunderraj, who originally shared the video. It reads, "A few weeks back, I was lucky enough to watch the kind gesture by the Mumbai Police helping the differently abled men, who came on the streets together traveling back home after a win in their cricket tournament. Great job, very inspiring @mumbaipolice."

The video shows a Mumbai cop helping specially-abled men gather at a traffic point in the city as they return after winning their cricket tournament. The video even shows people slowing down to witness the heartwarming moment.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a few hours ago and has since received more than 40,700 views and over 5,300 likes. The share even prompted people to post various comments. "Such a heartwarming video," posted an individual. "World exists still because of humanity," wrote another with a fire emoticon. "Respect," commented a third.