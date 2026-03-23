Mumbai couple opens up about mismatched work schedules: ‘Mai shaam ko kaam se ata hu, ye kaam pe jati hai’

Juggling jobs and personal life is never easy, but opposite schedules can make it even harder for couples. Instagram users related to the video, saying it shows life for couples with opposite shifts. (@ranchaistory/Instagram)

A short video capturing one Mumbai couple’s routine has gone viral, showing just how tricky it can be to manage meals, conversations, and simple moments together when work hours clash.

Ranjit Poojary and his wife Chaitra Shetty, who works as a cabin crew, shared a glimpse of their life in an Instagram video.

The couple, who recently got married, are still adjusting to life together while managing their demanding jobs.

“Corporate couples ka struggle guys,” the caption of the video reads.

Couple struggles with opposite shifts: In the video, Poojary, just returning from his shift in the evening, points out that while he has just come home, his wife is already heading to work. “Mai shaam ko kaam se ata hu, ye shaam ko kaam pe jati hai, aur ye ati hai midnight,” he says.

The video also captures a light-hearted yet relatable moment over meals. husband asks, “Khana vana khayi ho?” to which wife replies, “Leke ja rhi hu,” showing that she is taking her meal with her due to her work commitments.

Instagram users quickly resonated with the video, with many commenting on how it reflects the reality for countless couples managing opposite work shifts.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when they respond.

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