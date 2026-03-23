Mumbai couple opens up about mismatched work schedules: ‘Mai shaam ko kaam se ata hu, ye kaam pe jati hai’
Ranjit Poojary and Chaitra Shetty shared a glimpse of their life in an Instagram video.
Juggling jobs and personal life is never easy, but opposite schedules can make it even harder for couples.
A short video capturing one Mumbai couple’s routine has gone viral, showing just how tricky it can be to manage meals, conversations, and simple moments together when work hours clash.
Ranjit Poojary and his wife Chaitra Shetty, who works as a cabin crew, shared a glimpse of their life in an Instagram video.
The couple, who recently got married, are still adjusting to life together while managing their demanding jobs.
“Corporate couples ka struggle guys,” the caption of the video reads.
Couple struggles with opposite shifts:
In the video, Poojary, just returning from his shift in the evening, points out that while he has just come home, his wife is already heading to work. “Mai shaam ko kaam se ata hu, ye shaam ko kaam pe jati hai, aur ye ati hai midnight,” he says.
The video also captures a light-hearted yet relatable moment over meals. husband asks, “Khana vana khayi ho?” to which wife replies, “Leke ja rhi hu,” showing that she is taking her meal with her due to her work commitments.
Instagram users quickly resonated with the video, with many commenting on how it reflects the reality for countless couples managing opposite work shifts.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when they respond.
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Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
Instagram users quickly reacted after the video went viral. Many said they could relate to Ranjit and Chaitra’s busy schedules. Some joked about the struggle of eating meals on the go, while others said the video reminded them of their own daily routines.
One of the users commented, “And you know what I like about Chitra is, she is a very kind and calm person.”
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A second user commented, “The struggle of Flight Crew is real, they get picked up as they have to look fresh and start serving the passengers.”
“You should be a proud husband,” another user commented.
The video was shared on March 22, 2026, and since then, it has gained 7.6 lakh views and more than 32,000 likes.