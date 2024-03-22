Mumbai local passenger's frustration with the online ticketing system sparks debate on X

The local train system is an integral part of Mumbai's transport network. Thousands of people use it every day, but there are also many challenges that people face. Recently, X user Venkat took to a microblogging platform to complain about the difficulties he encountered while booking an online ticket for a local train. After he posted his tweet, it quickly gained attention and received mixed reactions from people. Snapshot of the Unreserved Ticketing System app. (X/@Venkat)

"My long-distance train arrived, and there is a local train ready to depart from the adjacent platform. I couldn't board that because I had to go out to scan the QR code as this app didn't allow me to book the ticket. This is what happens when the babus sitting in the AC rooms don't want to know how things work," wrote Venkat in his tweet. (Also Read: Piyush Goyal takes Mumbai local day after getting Lok Sabha ticket. Watch)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He also posted a snapshot of the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app, which showed his struggle with booking the ticket.

Take a look at the tweet here:

This post was shared on March 19. Since being posted, it has garnered close to three lakh views. The post also has more than 1,400 likes and numerous comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Billionaire businessman travels in local train to beat Mumbai traffic. Video)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Faced with the same issue four or five years ago, I can't believe they don't want to rewrite this piece of code."

A second added, "The distance feature is there to prevent misuse. Else, many ticketless travellers, upon seeing an approaching TC, would take out mobiles and immediately book tickets, even after boarding a train."

"True. I, too, face these same situations. Useless app!" posted a third.

A fourth commented, "I don't know why UTS considers GPS as a factor to let to buy a ticket. Even so, it can't determine the correct location. UTS needs modification."

"There is a geo-tagging, which doesn't allow one to book tickets at stations. Many stations had QR codes at platforms & FOBs, where one could scan and take a ticket, but even many of them were missing. Hence, the only choice is to go to the ticket counter and buy one," shared a fifth.