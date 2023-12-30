Billionaire businessman travels in local train to beat Mumbai traffic. Video

Billionaire real estate magnate Niranjan Hiranandani on Friday ditched his luxurious fleet of cars and travelled in the Mumbai local train to “save time and beat the traffic”. A video showing glimpses of the 73-year-old co-founder and managing director of the Hiranandani Group travelling in the local train went viral after he took to Instagram to share his experience. Billionaire businessman Niranjan Hiranandani

In the video, Hiranandani could be seen boarding the AC train from Mumbai which was heading towards Ulhasnagar, a city in Maharashtra's Thane district. He interacted with people on the train, as seen in the video.

“Saving Time and beating Traffic with the City's Lifeline a journey from Mumbai to Ulhasnagar in an AC coach was a insightful personal experience,” he captioned the Instagram post. He also added the viral theme song of the recently released Animal movie in the video.

Since the video was posted, it has garnered over 37 million views, and over four lakh likes.

While several users commented on his post praising him for using public transport, some called him out for boarding the AC coach and not the usual local.

“Trust all the top business leaders practice this daily, so much could be done about pollution and infrastructure development in the country…the youth looks up to them as role model,” a user said. Another wrote, “No match to Hiranandani.. down to earth,,, everyone want to be associated.”

“Billionaires stay grounded,” wrote another user.

Meanwhile, a user took a dig saying, “When rich people travel in train once in their lifetime they film it.”