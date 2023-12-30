Men sing Aasman Ko Chukar in metro, video gives people goosebumps

A video of two men singing a song while travelling on a metro has gone viral. The video shows them singing the song Aasman Ko Chukar from an animated film. The image shows two men singing Aasman Ko Chukar inside a metro. (Instagram/@Arjun Bhowmick)

Instagram user Arjun Bhowmick shared the video. The clip opens to show him standing inside a metro coach along with a friend. While he is seen singing, the other person is playing a guitar. The video also captures the reactions of the other passengers, especially a few kids listening to the song with the utmost attention.

Watch the video of the men singing while travelling on the metro here:

The video was shared three days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 44.3 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The clip has further prompted people to share varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Seen someone singing 'Aasman Ko Chukar Dekha' so beautifully for the first time. Bohot Kamaal (very nice). Sending you big hugs. God bless you,” praised an Instagram user. “If you notice only the children are listening,” commented another. “I started singing with this guy,” shared a third. “Goosebumps,” wrote a fourth. A few shared that they had the same reaction. Some also reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

About the song Aasman Ko Chukar:

Sung by Daler Mehndi, it is a part of the animated film Return Of Hanuman. Released in 2007, the movie is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The story of this Hindi-language action-adventure film revolves around Lord Hanuman being born as a kid to help a child in trouble.