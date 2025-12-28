Mumbai man praises city’s kindness after strangers offer help during car breakdown

A brief moment of inconvenience on one of Mumbai’s busiest stretches turned into a heartwarming reminder of the city’s spirit, after a man shared how strangers came forward to help when his car broke down. A man in Mumbai shared how strangers stopped to help when his car broke down on the Coastal Road.(Instagram/shindevihaan)

‘This is such a Bombay thing’

Taking to Instagram, a Mumbai man with the username @shindevihaan posted a video showing himself standing beside his stalled car on the Coastal Road. In the clip, he is visibly moved as he recounts what happened next.

“This is such a Bombay thing, guys. People are so nice here. So I was going out for dinner with my family, and our car broke down on the Coastal Road. A lot of cars have stopped by to ask me if I need any help. They also offered us a lift, but I had to stop. Of course, I had to wait for the pickup guy. But this is so nice. This is so sweet. People in Bombay are always ready to help. Keep it up, guys,” he says in the video.

The short clip struck a chord online, not because of the breakdown itself, but because of the kindness shown by complete strangers in the middle of traffic.

The man shared the video with a simple caption that summed up his experience. “Bombay is always ready to help!” he wrote.

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet applauds Mumbai’s kindness

Social media users quickly flooded the comments section, sharing similar experiences and praising the city’s people. One user wrote, “This is the real Mumbai spirit, people may be in a hurry but they never ignore someone in trouble.” Another commented, “I have experienced this too, strangers here step up without even thinking twice.”

A third user added, “Bombay people are built differently, always ready to help no matter what time it is.” Another said, “This is why Mumbai feels like home even if you are new to the city.” One comment read, “Moments like these restore faith in humanity.” Another user shared, “I broke down once near Bandra and at least five people stopped to ask if I was okay.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)