Mumbai men perform Arshdeep Singh inspired jet-crash step in Navratri garba. Watch

A video of two men from Mumbai has grabbed social media attention after they performed Garba with the now-famous ‘jet-crash’ step. The clip, shared on Instagram by Raj Gupta, shows him dancing alongside Ayush Gupta as the pair incorporated the quirky gesture into their traditional moves. A Garba video by two Mumbai men recreated the ‘jet-crash’ step that Arshdeep Singh once mocked Haris Rauf with.(Instagram)

The step was made popular by Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf and quickly turned into a subject of banter when India’s Arshdeep Singh mimicked it during the Asia Cup 2025. The gesture drew widespread attention after the India-Pakistan clash in the Super Four stage of the 2025 Asia Cup, when Arshdeep gestured towards the crowd by imitating a jet with his hands before crashing it.

After India’s nail-biting win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, fans were further entertained as Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Jitesh Sharma mimicked Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed’s celebratory style, while Jasprit Bumrah added to the humour by mocking Haris Rauf with his own version of the crash gesture.

Fans react on social media

The ‘jet-crash’ garba video has sparked a wave of reactions online. One user commented, “This is the best garba video of the year, they mixed cricket rivalry with festive vibes perfectly.” Another wrote, “Only Mumbai boys could think of adding the jet-crash step to Garba, hilarious yet so smooth.”

A third reaction read, “Arshdeep started a trend and now even garba dancers are doing it, this is insane.” Someone else said, “Pakistani cricketers must be fuming watching this, but Indians are loving it.”

Another comment added, “This proves cricket and dance together can create the best kind of entertainment.” Yet another user remarked, “The banter between India and Pakistan has now entered the dance floor.”