Mumbai Police uses Squid Game’s ‘Red light, green light’ scene for advisory

Squid Game is the latest craze that has taken over social media. Every now and then, you may see your timeline flooded with all sorts of posts related to the show. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it is a share by Mumbai Police. The department used a particular scene from the series to talk about traffic rules.

“You are the ‘frontman’ of your ‘game’ on the road: you can save yourself from getting eliminated. Stop at red lights,” they wrote while sharing the video. They also added the hashtags #SafetyNotAGame and #EliminateSpeedGames.

The video they shared showcases the ‘Red light, Green light,’ game showed in one of the episodes. The department also shared a little twist of their own towards the end of the clip.

Stop at red lights.#SafetyNotAGame #EliminateSpeedGames pic.twitter.com/SvzjosBrK4 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 14, 2021

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 4,300 views. It has also accumulated nearly 300 likes. People have shared varied comments.

“Wow, nice to see that Mumbai Police also watches web series,” wrote a Twitter user. “Nice concept,” posted another. “Always topical,” expressed a third.

