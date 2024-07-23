Mumbai real estate agent drives auto rickshaw as hobby, shares these life hacks. Watch

Conversations with cab or auto drivers can bring forth unexpected moments of wholesomeness and heartwarming tales. That is what this RJ experienced when she took an auto in Mumbai. She met a real estate agent, fondly called Anna, who drives an auto rikshaw as a hobby. The image shows a Mumbai real estate agent who drives an auto rickshaw as his hobby. He says he owns two flats in the city. (Instagram/@rjalokita)

RJ Alokita took to Instagram to share a video of her conversation with Anna. She also shared a detailed caption to add context to the clip. “Meet Chembur ke 'Anna' who rides a rickshaw as his HOBBY!” she wrote.

She shared that she met the man when she took an auto from Vidyavihar station. “I was surprised seeing everybody giving him a warm reply as if they all knew him. Out of curiosity, I asked him do you know everyone here? He replied with exactly what you can see in the video,” she added.

Take a look at the wholesome interaction here:

With over 1.3 lakh views, the video currently has nearly 10,000 likes. It has struck a chord with people, with many sharing heartfelt comments on the video.

What did Instagram users say about this viral video?

“There are many people like him. Even my building watchman has two flats in the next area but does a watchman job to keep himself working instead of sitting at home after retirement,” shared an Instagram user.

Another person added, “My dad is retired but still works. He feels working daily keeps his mind fresh and it's the spirit Mumbaikar carries.” A third added, “Love the spirit.” A fourth joined and wrote, “This made my day.”

What are your thoughts on this video of the man pursuing his hobby?