Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Munasib aram kre’: Granny’s heartwarming ChatGPT conversation in Urdu melts hearts online

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 14, 2025 07:03 PM IST

A wholesome video of an elderly woman using ChatGPT's voice feature in Urdu to ask about her health has gone viral, winning hearts across the internet.

In a heartwarming video that’s now going viral, an elderly woman, affectionately referred to as “Nani", was captured having a delightful and sincere conversation with ChatGPT’s voice feature in Urdu. The clip, which has amassed more than 200k views and numerous likes and comments, shows the woman interacting with the AI as she asks about her health concerns.

The video clocked more than 200k views. (Instagram/@thejunglegym___)
The video clocked more than 200k views. (Instagram/@thejunglegym___)

Also read: Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings embark on their first journey to ocean from Odisha’s shores. Watch

Nani begins by asking questions about her medical condition. Responding in fluent Urdu, ChatGPT gently advises, “Agar aapka blood pressure aksar kam rehta hai toh doctor se raabta karein” (If your blood pressure often stays low, please consult a doctor). When she asks why one might feel low, the AI explains, “Zehni dabav ya stress bhi blood pressure ko mutasir kar sakta hai” (Mental pressure or stress can also affect blood pressure), adding, “Munasib aaram karein” (Take adequate rest), and finally, “Behtar hoga maahir se mashwara karein” (It would be better to consult a specialist).

The conversation ends on the sweetest note, with Nani offering a soft and grateful “Thank you” to the AI assistant, leaving viewers smiling.

Also read: Leaked memo reveals Elon Musk’s private jet habits: 'Chilly cabin, dim lights, no small talk'

Also read: 68-year-old 'bodybuilding grandmother' shares her fitness secrets: Here’s her workout for strong biceps and triceps

The AI Talk feature allows users to have real-time voice conversations with artificial intelligence, making interactions feel natural and engaging, like chatting with a helpful friend.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / ‘Munasib aram kre’: Granny’s heartwarming ChatGPT conversation in Urdu melts hearts online
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On