‘Munasib aram kre’: Granny’s heartwarming ChatGPT conversation in Urdu melts hearts online

In a heartwarming video that’s now going viral, an elderly woman, affectionately referred to as “Nani", was captured having a delightful and sincere conversation with ChatGPT’s voice feature in Urdu. The clip, which has amassed more than 200k views and numerous likes and comments, shows the woman interacting with the AI as she asks about her health concerns. The video clocked more than 200k views. (Instagram/@thejunglegym___)

Also read: Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings embark on their first journey to ocean from Odisha’s shores. Watch

Nani begins by asking questions about her medical condition. Responding in fluent Urdu, ChatGPT gently advises, “Agar aapka blood pressure aksar kam rehta hai toh doctor se raabta karein” (If your blood pressure often stays low, please consult a doctor). When she asks why one might feel low, the AI explains, “Zehni dabav ya stress bhi blood pressure ko mutasir kar sakta hai” (Mental pressure or stress can also affect blood pressure), adding, “Munasib aaram karein” (Take adequate rest), and finally, “Behtar hoga maahir se mashwara karein” (It would be better to consult a specialist).

The conversation ends on the sweetest note, with Nani offering a soft and grateful “Thank you” to the AI assistant, leaving viewers smiling.

Also read: Leaked memo reveals Elon Musk’s private jet habits: 'Chilly cabin, dim lights, no small talk'