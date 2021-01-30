Museum posts pic of oak capricorn beetles that are ‘older than the Roman Empire’
A picture shared on the official Instagram profile of the Natural History Museum, based in the UK, has created a stir among people. The image shows a pair of oak capricorn beetles that the museum wrote are “even older than the Roman Empire."
“These oak capricorn beetles are older than the Tudors, older than the Roman occupation of Britain, even older than the Roman Empire,” they shared. Then the organisation added that the beetles were donated to the Museum in the 1970s. In the following lines, they said, “The pair posed a mystery because it was thought that this species never existed in the UK” and were found inside a piece of wood by a farmer.
“Tiny samples of both the beetles and wood were recently sent off for radiocarbon dating, which placed their age at 3,785 years old. So, rather than a species new to the UK, these beetles may once have been once endemic in the British Isles but have since been extinct for thousands of years,” the organisation added.
Take a look at the full post here:
Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 4,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments. Many wrote that the story is fantastic. Just like this Instagram user who wrote, “What an amazing story!!!”
“Wow amazing, how old they are! Outstanding discovery,” commented another. “That is amazing! I can barely wrap my head around this!” shared a third.
What do you think of the image and the story?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Morgan Freeman posts The Shawshank Redemption's scene with Bernie Sanders’ meme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Museum posts pic of oak capricorn beetles that are ‘older than the Roman Empire’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal person’ explains what is going on with the stock market in funny video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Firefighters brave ice to rescue ‘goose’ stuck for 2 days. Turns out to be this
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baby interrupts mom during live weather forecast, cute video wins people over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daughter meets mother after a year and a half. Watch emotional reunion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leia the dog’s ‘nose flute performance’ amazes people, it may wow you too. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
72-year-old bottle of whisky fetches more than $54,000 in auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Michelle Obama shares Nia Dennis’ viral floor routine video, gymnast reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Once-in-a-lifetime experience': Tourists walk on frozen Zanskar river in Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justin Trudeau shares picture with son, sheds light on novel family routines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snowy owl spotted in New York's Central Park for first time since 1890
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nobel Laureate in Chemistry who failed the subject in school shares his story
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thais stage mock funerals in hopes of restoring fortunes and getting fresh start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat: Teacher turns agriculturist with terrace farming, promotes its benefits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox