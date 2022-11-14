Music created by cat while walking on keyboard is Internet’s new love. Watch viral video

What happens when a cat decides to walk across a keyboard? In the case of this very adorable kitty it turns into a beat that netizens love. Shared on Instagram, a video shows how a musical piece ‘created’ by a kitty is amusing people. There is a possibility that after hearing the tune you will think the same way too.

The video is posted on the official Instagram page of music producer Dustin Tucker. He shared the video with a simple and funny caption. “Walker down here making bangers. I’m his manager,” he shared and also added several hashtags, including #CatBeats.

Take a look at the video to listen to the music:

The video was shared two months ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 3.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Tour when?,” asked an Instagram user. “When’s the release date,” joked another. “The little meep note kills me,” posted another. “I love the quick little “whiir” perfect timing,” expressed a third. “I need thissss,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video? Did you love the musical piece ‘created’ by the cat?