‘My commute is 12 steps’: Woman working for UK clients from Udaipur sparks debate

An Indian woman who works remotely for British clients from Udaipur has said that she does not envy those who have to work from the office in metro cities. Mudrika Kavdia made a case for remote work in a social media post that has sparked a heated discussion online. An Udaipur woman makes a case for remote work, saying she doesn't envy metro life (Representational image)

The post has reignited the debate around whether it is better to work remotely or work in-person.

Working remotely from Udaipur Kavdia explained that she works "remotely from Udaipur for a UK-based law and corporate finance firm." The company's major clients are based in London. According to her LinkedIn profile, she serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the British law and finance firm.

The Udaipur-based professional said that her work allows her to earn in pounds. Her commute is practically non-existent, while her work often crosses two time zones.

Despite being based in a relatively small city, she argued that the nature of her work is no less global than that of professionals living in major metropolitan centres.

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"My work crosses time zones. My invoices are in pounds. My commute is twelve steps from my bedroom to my desk," she wrote.

'What do they mean by real world?' Kavdia said that people often ask whether she feels disconnected from opportunities and professional life because she works remotely from a smaller city.

However, she questioned the assumption that meaningful work can only happen in large urban centres.

https://x.com/MudrikaKavdia/status/2064344438739255773

"People ask if I feel 'cut off' from the real world working from a small city. But what do they mean by real world?" she wrote. Kavdia added that the work, output and income remain just as real regardless of whether it is done from an office tower in a metro city or from a home office in Udaipur.

The remote employee further argued that working from home allows her to save money and avoid traffic. “The only thing missing is the traffic and the ₹30,000 rent for a 1BHK I’d share with two strangers. I think I’m okay,” she concluded.

Internet weighs in Social media users were divided on the pros and cons of remote work.

“It feels good until it doesn't. Been working remotely for 8 years now, but now I won't recommend anyone to work from home. You can work remotely but just don't work from home,” advised X user Mathews Joseph, claiming that work from home can lead to stagnation. “Go to a coworking space/cafe and work from there. Working alongside other people elevates you in more ways you can think of. I have seen many people's careers getting stagnated because of working from home.”

“Are you kidding me? I would love to work from my hometown. I would save tonnes of money, and would be close to my mum,” Vivek Naskar countered.

“I think it's the best. You get to live with your people. Also you can hangout with friends and family on every weekend. So nothing better than this,” another X user agreed.

One person said that she was missing out on “The real people you meet in office. The brainstorming. The spontaneity of knowledge flow.”

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