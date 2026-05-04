‘My goal was education, not immigration’: Indian Oxford Law graduate on why she is returning to India

An Indian woman has shared why she plans to return to India after completing her studies at Oxford Law, saying her decision is rooted in the idea of “regret minimization” rather than fear of uncertainty. An Indian Oxford Law graduate shared why education, not immigration, was always her goal. (Instagram/niyatisharmaishere)

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Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Niyati, posted a video in which she opened up about her choice to move back to India within two months of graduating.

In the video, Niyati said, “I'm moving back to India after graduating from Oxford Law in just two months. And if I had to capture why I decided to move back, the answer would be regret minimization. The idea is to essentially make decisions based on minimizing future potential long-term regret rather than short-term fear.”

‘My goal was education, not immigration’ Explaining her thought process further, she said that while she enjoyed her time in the UK and may return in the future, her original purpose was always clear.

“Even though I've loved my time in the UK and I would love to come back sometime, but my first primary goal was always to get a quality education and not to immigrate,” she said.

Niyati added that remaining in the UK to build a legal career was certainly possible, but she felt that returning to India would allow her to focus on Pratisandhi, an initiative she appears deeply committed to.

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“While staying in the UK to pursue a career in law would have been a viable opportunity, I feel that I would have always regretted not coming back and giving Pratisandhi a full chance of growing and becoming all that it could be,” she said.

She concluded by acknowledging the uncertainty that comes with such a decision, adding, “I don't know what the future holds and if this was a good decision, but my guiding values and principles are to minimize regret.”

Watch the clip here: