‘My mamaji is on ventilator’: Founder slams bank for freezing accounts due to missed KYC update

A Delhi-based founder has questioned the Reserve Bank of India’s KYC rules after the bank accounts of his bedridden and critically ill uncle were frozen. Saurabh Jain took to social media to express his frustration with the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, which require customers to periodically update their details. Saurabh Jain, founder of Fun2Do Labs, said that his uncle's bank accounts were frozen due to KYC rules

Jain explained that his uncle, who is currently on a ventilator, was unable to visit the bank in person to complete the re-KYC process. As a result, the public sector bank froze all his accounts. “He had all his life’s savings within PSU bank in FDs,” the entrepreneur revealed.

Jain, the founder of edtech platform Fun2Do Labs, said his uncle’s children requested the bank to take a humane view of the situation and unseal the accounts. However, according to him, the bank refused, stating that the accounts could only be reopened once the account holder appeared in person for the KYC process.

‘KYC mess is draconian’ “My mamaji is on ventilator. He had all his life’s savings within PSU bank in FDs,” Jain said in his X post.

“All his accounts have been sealed as due to being bed ridden he could not do re-KYC in person. His kids asked bank to take humane view. Bank said if he cannot come in person, accounts will not open,” he elaborated.

Noting that his uncle’s family was unable to access their fixed deposits in time of need, he wrote: “FDs in PSU banks can be useless in time of need due to KYC regulations.”

He then tagged the prime minister and RBI, writing: “This KYC mess is draconian. Please help in this time of need.”