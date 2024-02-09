Mysterious ‘bass tones’ keep Florida residents awake at night. Scientist believes it is noisy fish sex

A strange noise is keeping residents of Tampa, Florida awake at night. As per reports, the sound is so loud that it is making their walls vibrate. Though there is no confirmation about the exact reason behind the thrumming, a scientist believes that the mysterious ‘bass tones’ could be noisy fish sex. A scientist believes that it is the sound of mating of black drum fish that is keeping Florida residents awake (representational image). (Facebook/@National Aquarium)

The sound caused a stir among the residents as no one could figure out its source, reports Fox News. That’s when a scientist, Dr James Locascio, proposed that it could be the sound emitted during the mating of the black drum fish.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

About black drum fish:

Pogonias cromis, commonly known as the black drum fish, have large black or grey scales, reports Smithsonian Magazine. They mainly eat shrimp, crabs, shellfish, and mussels. They are bottom-dwellers with barbels protruding from their lower jaws.

What does the scientist plan to do?

According to the outlet, the residents have started a GoFundMe page to collect money so Dr Locascio can get to the bottom of this mysterious problem. They have already collected $500 from their goal of $2500 for underwater microphones.

"Just having an answer or having a clearer answer or more information would just help everybody as a whole," Sara Healy, a resident working with the scientist told Fox News. "I just want answers for the community, for me and just for everyone who is curious," Healy added.

"Understanding this is satisfying, and it reduces the anxiety about what the source is, but it also offers the opportunity to learn something pretty neat about the natural world," Dr Locascio told Fox News.

While talking about the mating sound of the black drum fish, Dr Locascio shared that the sound travels through the ground. Hence, it may explain why people staying nearly one mile away from the water can still hear the sound.