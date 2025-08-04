Mystery woman found dead in Brazil bus with 26 iPhones glued to her body

The death of a 20-year-old woman in Brazil has sparked intrigue after her body was found in a bus with 26 iPhones glued to her skin. The woman, who has not been publicly identified, had died of cardiac arrest on July 29. As the medics treated her, they uncovered multiple packages glued to her body which later turned out to be 26 iPhones.(Representational)

The police suspect the woman might be smuggling the phones, according to a report by the Daily Mirror. The other passengers on the bus told police that the woman was travelling alone and became ill from Foz do Iguaçu to São Paulo. They claimed that she complained she was having trouble breathing before collapsing and dying.

Passengers claimed she passed out when the bus stopped in the city of Guarupuava. After emergency staff reached the spot, they attempted to revive her for 45 minutes and but she suffered a seizure and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the medics treated her, they uncovered multiple packages glued to her body which later turned out to be 26 iPhones. Police reportedly discovered several bottles of alcohol in her luggage, according to the outlet.

The Paraná Civil Police are awaiting the forensic report before confirming the cause of her breathing difficulties and cardiac arrest.

The seized cell phones are now in the custody of Brazil’s Federal Revenue Service.