 Nagaland’s rhododendron tree impressed Anand Mahindra. He says ‘it’s worth a visit’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nagaland’s rhododendron tree impressed Anand Mahindra. He says ‘it’s worth a visit’

ByArfa Javaid
May 09, 2024 01:49 PM IST

Anand Mahindra took to X to share that he is impressed by the world’s largest rhododendron tree in Nagaland and that ‘it’s worth a visit’.

Anand Mahindra took to X to share about a tree in Nagaland that has left him impressed. Not only that, but he also expressed his desire to visit the state just to view this particular tree.

Anand Mahindra is in awe of the beauty of the world's largest rhododendron tree in Nagaland.(X/@anandmahindra and @Nagaland_India)
Anand Mahindra is in awe of the beauty of the world's largest rhododendron tree in Nagaland.(X/@anandmahindra and @Nagaland_India)

Read| Anand Mahindra steps in to help Delhi boy seen in viral video selling rolls: 'Courage, thy name is Jaspreet'

While resharing a post from X handle “Explore_Nagaland”, the 69-year-old industrialist wrote, “Incredible beauty. Just waiting for us to discover it.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He also asked about the flowering season of the tree and said, “It’s worth a visit to view just this tree….”

The original post reveals intriguing details about the tree. According to the post, the tree stands 109ft high at Mt Japfu peak near Kohima, the capital of Nagaland. It further revealed that the tree is the “tallest rhododendron tree in the world” and is a Guinness World Record holder.

Take a look at the original post and quote shared by Anand Mahindra:

The post, since being shared on May 8, has garnered over one lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received numerous likes and comments.

Also Read| Anand Mahindra shares 2 key learnings from truck driver with 1.5 million followers on YouTube

Here’s how few X users responded to the post:

“This looks pretty,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Looks breathtaking and surreal.”

“Truly serene,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Rhododendron flowers. Late spring is the full bloom season.”

“On my bucket list. Also, the Nagaland Hornbill Festival,” said a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Not only the bloom, the juice of the flower is incredibly healthy and delicious.”

Anand Mahindra is the third-generation scion of the Mahindra clan and chairs the Mahindra & Mahindra conglomerate, which is estimated at $21 billion. According to Forbes, the industrialist’s net worth is $3.1 billion.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Nagaland’s rhododendron tree impressed Anand Mahindra. He says ‘it’s worth a visit’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On