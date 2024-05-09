Nagaland’s rhododendron tree impressed Anand Mahindra. He says ‘it’s worth a visit’

Anand Mahindra took to X to share about a tree in Nagaland that has left him impressed. Not only that, but he also expressed his desire to visit the state just to view this particular tree. Anand Mahindra is in awe of the beauty of the world's largest rhododendron tree in Nagaland.(X/@anandmahindra and @Nagaland_India)

While resharing a post from X handle “Explore_Nagaland”, the 69-year-old industrialist wrote, “Incredible beauty. Just waiting for us to discover it.”

He also asked about the flowering season of the tree and said, “It’s worth a visit to view just this tree….”

The original post reveals intriguing details about the tree. According to the post, the tree stands 109ft high at Mt Japfu peak near Kohima, the capital of Nagaland. It further revealed that the tree is the “tallest rhododendron tree in the world” and is a Guinness World Record holder.

Take a look at the original post and quote shared by Anand Mahindra:

The post, since being shared on May 8, has garnered over one lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received numerous likes and comments.

