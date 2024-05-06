Anand Mahindra steps in to help Delhi boy seen in viral video selling rolls: 'Courage, thy name is Jaspreet'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has stepped in to help Jaspreet, a 10-year-old boy seen in a viral video selling rolls at a street-side stall in Delhi. The boy took over his father's stall after the latter died of brain tuberculosis. The video of Jaspreet (L) caught industrialist Anand Mahindra's attention on X. ((Instagram/mrsinghfoodhunter))

A food vlogger recently captured the boy's heartbreaking tale in a video that has touched millions online. Mahindra, who turned 68 last week, sough the boy's contact details, adding that the Mahindra Foundation will explore who they can support his education.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Courage, thy name is Jaspreet/ But his education shouldn’t suffer. I believe, he’s in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. If anyone has access to his contact number please do share it," Anand Mahindra wrote on X (formerly Twitter), after watching the video.

"The Mahindra foundation team will explore how we can support his education."

See Anand Mahindra's reaction to the viral video of Jaspreet:

Jaspreet, whose story was first brought to light by food vlogger Sarabjeet Singh aka mrsinghfoodhunter, was seen making a chicken egg roll in the video that has touched millions online. When the vlogger asked him about his family and other details, Jaspreet, without losing the smile on his face, revealed that he had recently lost his father to brain tuberculosis.

Jaspreet has an elder sister who is 14. The siblings live with their uncle in Delhi, their mother having moved to Punjab.

The young boy who learnt his culinary skills from his father, offers a variety of rolls at his stall, from chicken and kabab rolls to paneer and chowmein rolls.

"I am the son of Guru Gobind Singh ji. Will fight as long as I have the strength," Jaspreet said when the food vlogger asked him what keeps him going despite all the hardships he has faced.

The original video posted by Sarabjeet Singh on Instagram has garnered over nine million views since it was shared late last month.

Others who assured help for the boy include BJP leader Tajinder Bagga and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jarnail Singh who is the MLA from Delhi's Tilak Nagar.