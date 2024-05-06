 Anand Mahindra steps in to help Delhi boy seen in viral video selling rolls: 'Courage, thy name is Jaspreet' | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anand Mahindra steps in to help Delhi boy seen in viral video selling rolls: 'Courage, thy name is Jaspreet'

ByHT Trending Desk
May 06, 2024 01:00 PM IST

Anand Mahindra watched the viral video of Jaspreet, a 10-year-old Delhi boy who took over his father's street-side stall after his death.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has stepped in to help Jaspreet, a 10-year-old boy seen in a viral video selling rolls at a street-side stall in Delhi. The boy took over his father's stall after the latter died of brain tuberculosis.

The video of Jaspreet (L) caught industrialist Anand Mahindra's attention on X. ((Instagram/mrsinghfoodhunter))
The video of Jaspreet (L) caught industrialist Anand Mahindra's attention on X. ((Instagram/mrsinghfoodhunter))

A food vlogger recently captured the boy's heartbreaking tale in a video that has touched millions online. Mahindra, who turned 68 last week, sough the boy's contact details, adding that the Mahindra Foundation will explore who they can support his education.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Courage, thy name is Jaspreet/ But his education shouldn’t suffer. I believe, he’s in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. If anyone has access to his contact number please do share it," Anand Mahindra wrote on X (formerly Twitter), after watching the video.

"The Mahindra foundation team will explore how we can support his education."

See Anand Mahindra's reaction to the viral video of Jaspreet:

Jaspreet, whose story was first brought to light by food vlogger Sarabjeet Singh aka mrsinghfoodhunter, was seen making a chicken egg roll in the video that has touched millions online. When the vlogger asked him about his family and other details, Jaspreet, without losing the smile on his face, revealed that he had recently lost his father to brain tuberculosis.

Jaspreet has an elder sister who is 14. The siblings live with their uncle in Delhi, their mother having moved to Punjab.

The young boy who learnt his culinary skills from his father, offers a variety of rolls at his stall, from chicken and kabab rolls to paneer and chowmein rolls.

"I am the son of Guru Gobind Singh ji. Will fight as long as I have the strength," Jaspreet said when the food vlogger asked him what keeps him going despite all the hardships he has faced.

The original video posted by Sarabjeet Singh on Instagram has garnered over nine million views since it was shared late last month.

Others who assured help for the boy include BJP leader Tajinder Bagga and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jarnail Singh who is the MLA from Delhi's Tilak Nagar.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Anand Mahindra steps in to help Delhi boy seen in viral video selling rolls: 'Courage, thy name is Jaspreet'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On