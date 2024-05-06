Delhi boy, 10, sells rolls on the streets after father's death. Viral video touches millions

A 10-year-old boy selling rolls on the streets of Delhi is winning hearts on the internet after his story became viral in a video. Food vlogger Sarabjeet Singh, whose Instagram handle is mrsinghfoodhunter, brought the heartwarming story to light after he spotted the child making chicken egg roll in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar. The 10-year-old boy sells rolls in Delhi's Tilak Vihar. (Instagram/mrsinghfoodhunter)

Jaspreet, with a smile on his face, revealed his heartbreaking story when the vlogger asked him about his whereabouts.

Having lost his father recently to brain tuberculosis, Jaspreet took charge of his father's job of running the streetside stall. He has an elder sister who is 14. The young boy said he and his sister lived with their uncle in Delhi after their mother went to Punjab.

Jaspreet said he learned to make rolls from his father. Different varieties of wraps, such as chicken roll, kabab roll, paneer roll, chowmein roll and seekh kabab roll are available at the boy's stall.

When the vlogger asked him how he finds the courage and determination to carry on in the face of adversity, the boy gave a sombre response in Punjabi.

"I am the son of Guru Gobind Singh ji. Will fight as long as I have the strength," Jaspreet said.

The video capturing Jaspreet's resilience has touched millions, collecting over nine million views, 9.57 lakh 'likes' and nearly 27,000 comments showing support and love.

Among those who promised help was BJP leader Tajinder Bagga. “Will meet him and try to help,” he wrote in the comments section on Instagram.

“God bless you and your sister. May you shine bright in future, you have lots of blessings. You will go through all this and make it happen to the top one day,” another user said on Instagram.