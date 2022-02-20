Teacher sells home-cooked food in Delhi after losing job. Watch video

The Covid-19 pandemic affected a lot of livelihoods as many people lost their jobs. Many such people left behind the professions they were engaged in and started new ventures to sustain themselves. One such inspirational story is of a teacher in Delhi who lost her job due to Covid and is now selling home-cooked food on a stall. A video of the woman was shared by the Instagram page Eat This Delhi two hours ago and has already received over 1,000 likes.

Suman, a teacher who lost her job during Covid, started selling home-cooked thali which includes rajma, kadhi, chapati and chutney for only ₹60. She has set up her food stall in Sector 8, Rohini, according to the caption of the video.

“Suman ji... A teacher who lost her job during covid started selling home-cooked food in Delhi. A salute to the positive attitude, courage and a never ending spirit to fight and win in life,” the caption of the video says.

In the video, the woman wearing a black salwar suit is seen serving a thali of rajma, kadhi and chapati with a smile on her face.

Watch the inspirational video below:

The comments section was flooded with people praising the courage of the woman and appreciating her spirit.

“Hats off to her courage,” an Instagram user posted.

“Keep going mam,” wrote another user.

“Amazing,” commented another along with a fire emoji.

