Nara Lokesh’s wife Brahmani pens heartfelt birthday note, calls him her ‘strength and calm’
Nara Lokesh’s wife Brahmani shared a heartfelt birthday note that drew widespread praise.
Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh received a heartfelt birthday message from his wife Brahmani Nara, which struck a chord with social media users.
Taking to X, Brahmani shared a selfie with her husband, accompanied by an emotional caption reflecting admiration, support and pride.
In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my strength and my calm Nara Lokesh. I see the long days, the sacrifices, and the weight you carry, often silently. Your commitment to making a difference inspires all of us. May this year give you moments of peace amid the hustle. Always proud to walk beside you.”
Take a look here at the post:
The post quickly drew attention online, crossing more than 184k views within a short span.
Social media responds with affection
The message prompted an outpouring of warm reactions in the comments section. One user wrote, “This is what true partnership looks like. Strength and calm together.” Another commented, “Such a grounded and heartfelt message. Wishing him a year of peace and progress.” A third user said, “Behind every strong leader is a family that understands the sacrifices.”
A mother’s blessing adds depth
Adding to the emotional tone of the day, Nara Lokesh’s mother Nara Bhuvaneshwari also shared a birthday message for her son on X.
Check out the post here:
Posting a picture with him, she wrote in Telugu, which when translated into English reads, “They say that no matter how much a son grows, to his mother he always appears as her child. Even when I look at Lokesh now, he still feels like the little boy who used to play in my hands. Seeing that same boy now working so well as a minister and earning everyone’s praise fills me with so much joy. My dear Lokesh. Happy Birthday to you. From the bottom of my heart, I bless you to celebrate many more birthdays like this with happiness and good health.”
