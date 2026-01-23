Nara Lokesh’s wife Brahmani pens heartfelt birthday note, calls him her ‘strength and calm’

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh received a heartfelt birthday message from his wife Brahmani Nara, which struck a chord with social media users. A birthday note from Brahmani for Nara Lokesh touched hearts. (X/@brahmaninara)

Taking to X, Brahmani shared a selfie with her husband, accompanied by an emotional caption reflecting admiration, support and pride.

In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my strength and my calm Nara Lokesh. I see the long days, the sacrifices, and the weight you carry, often silently. Your commitment to making a difference inspires all of us. May this year give you moments of peace amid the hustle. Always proud to walk beside you.”

Take a look here at the post: