Nasa posts Jupiter’s moon Ganymede is a ‘mood’ too, interesting share goes viral

Are you someone who loves gazing at the sky while wondering about the outer space? Is it one of your hobbies to read about different celestial bodies? Do you follow the social media handles of the different space agencies to see images and videos related to the outer space? If your answer to any or all of the questions is yes, then this post by NASA may seem tailor-made for you. It is an interesting share about Jupiter’s moon Ganymede.

“Ganymede: both a moon and a mood,” Nasa wrote in the opening line of their post. They also shared an image.

In the rest of the caption, the space agency explained more about this icy moon of Jupiter. “Looking dark and mysterious in this infrared view, Jupiter’s icy moon was captured by @NASASolarSystem’s Juno spacecraft during its July 20 flyby. The spacecraft’s Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument, which “sees” in infrared light not visible to the human eye, developed this image. It comes out a decade after Juno’s August 5, 2011, launch,” they wrote.

“The instrument was designed to capture the infrared light emerging from deep inside Jupiter, probing the weather layer down to 30 to 45 miles (50 to 70 kilometers) below Jupiter’s cloud tops. By combining data from three recent flybys, the Juno science team produced a new infrared map of Ganymede! These observations by JIRAM provide new information on Ganymede’s icy shell and the composition of the ocean of liquid water beneath,” Nasa added.

