Nasa posts sonification of galaxy cluster Abell 370, netizens in awe

Nasa always has something intriguing to offer to space enthusiasts on social media, be it in form of images, audio or videos. The fascinating posts by the space agency also showcase their data sonification project. Under this project, Nasa transforms data related to celestial bodies into mesmerising sounds. The latest in the series is the sonification of galaxy cluster Abell 370, which has left netizens in awe.

Shared on the official Instagram page of Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope, the post reads, "Several hundred galaxies reside within the core of galaxy cluster Abell 370, located approximately 4 billion light-years away from Earth. "

The post explains further how the data from astronomical images are transformed into audio: "In this sonification, sound waves are generated based on the brightness and position of the cosmic objects in the image. Brighter light is converted into louder sound, and the frequency increases from the bottom to the top of the image."

Take a look at the sonification video:

The video posted a day ago has over five lakh views and a flurry of comments.

"Space sounds exactly like how it looks," commented an Instagram user. "Sounds like Heaven," expressed another. "I got goosebumps hearing that sound," shared a third. "So cool!" added the fourth user.

What are your views on this musical delight?