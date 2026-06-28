Once a rival to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, this actor left Bollywood: Where is Avinash Wadhwan now?

Within a year, Avinash had featured in 67 advertisements, commercials and fashion shows. As modelling commitments increased, attending MBA classes became impossible. He eventually dropped out after completing just two semesters. Encouraged by someone in the industry, he prepared a video portfolio and sent it to film producers, hoping for an opportunity.

Long before he became an actor, Avinash was known for his academic excellence. A bright student, he regularly earned scholarships during college, easing the financial burden on his parents. He completed his engineering degree from Delhi School of Engineering and later aspired to pursue an MBA. After securing admission to IIM Lucknow, he eventually chose Mumbai's Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management. But fate had other plans. While studying there, a leading fashion designer spotted him and offered him modelling assignments. What began as a chance opportunity quickly snowballed into a full-fledged career.

There was a time when Avinash Wadhawan was considered among Bollywood 's most promising young stars. In the early 1990s, he was signing multiple films, working with leading female actors and was even being considered for projects that eventually made stars out of actors like Ajay Devgn , Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar . While his contemporaries went on to become superstars, Avinash's career took a dramatically different turn. Today, the actor is largely missing from mainstream Bollywood and is instead seen occasionally on television and OTT platforms. Here's a look at what happened to the once-popular star.

A successful Bollywood journey His gamble paid off! Avinash Wadhawan entered films in the late 1980s but found widespread recognition in the early 1990s when he landed Ayee Milan Ki Raat. The film emerged as a commercial success and made Avinash an overnight star. Riding on its success, he went on to feature in nearly 17 to 18 films within just four to five years, establishing himself as one of the industry's busiest young actors.

He featured in several successful films, including Balmaa, Junoon, Dil Ki Baazi, Geet and Papi Gudia and worked with several leading ladies, including Divya Bharti, Zeba Bakhtiar, Juhi Chawla, Mamta Kulkarni and others. Producers viewed him as one of the industry's bankable young heroes, and for a brief period, he was competing for the same projects as many actors who would later dominate Bollywood.

How personal problems derailed his career At the peak of his career, Avinash got married in 1990 and was in his mid-20s when he became a father. However, his personal life soon became turbulent, and the problems began affecting his professional commitments. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan in the 2024 podcast, the actor admitted that he made the mistake of allowing his personal struggles to overshadow his career.

He said, "I shouldn't have let my personal problems affect my professional life. I left India and was spending my time in Vancouver and Los Angeles. I went for a film shoot and didn't come back." His prolonged absence from Mumbai meant he gradually lost touch with filmmakers and producers, just when Bollywood was becoming increasingly competitive.

The films he lost to Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan During the same interview, Avinash revealed that he had turned down or missed several films that later became career-defining projects for other actors. He claimed that he was initially offered Phool Aur Kaante, but after stepping away from the project, it eventually became Ajay Devgn's debut film. He also said he was considered for a role in Deewana that eventually went to Shah Rukh Khan but declined it due to date issues, as he wanted to focus only on solo hero films at the time.

Another missed opportunity was Yeh Dillagi. According to Avinash, he lost the film because he arrived late for a meeting with filmmaker Yash Chopra. The role eventually went to Saif Ali Khan, alongside Akshay Kumar. According to him, in 1991 and 1992, he was the first choice for many filmmakers and was professionally ahead of actors like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. While those actors went on to become some of Bollywood's biggest superstars, Avinash's career took a very different path.

Looking back, the actor admitted that these setbacks left him emotionally and mentally exhausted. Hoping to recover, he decided to take a one-to-two-year break from acting. However, by the time he returned, the industry had moved on, and he struggled to find the kind of lead roles he once enjoyed.

Reinventing himself after Bollywood Unable to regain his position as a leading man in Hindi cinema, Avinash shifted his focus to regional films before eventually making the transition to television. His personal life also saw a fresh start. After divorcing his first wife in 2003, he remarried and gradually accepted television roles, despite initially resisting the idea.

The actor has admitted that it was difficult to move from playing lead heroes to character roles. However, family responsibilities eventually took precedence. He has candidly said that after remarrying, financial stability became more important than ambition, prompting him to embrace television work.

He was last seen in the 2018 movie, Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyaar Ke. Apart from this, he is also a part of the JioHotstar special, Sangamarmar. The romantic drama backed by Rajshree Productions has Sooraj Barjataya as the showrunner. Today, he continues to work across television, regional cinema and digital platforms. His journey stands as a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in the film industry, where talent alone is often not enough, and timing, personal circumstances and consistency can make all the difference.