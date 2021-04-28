IND USA
The image was shared by Nasa Hubble Telescope's Instagram account.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
Nasa shares throwback clip of ‘fragile comet’, wows people. Seen viral post yet?

  • “The fragile comet seen in this extraordinary #HubbleClassic view is rapidly disintegrating as it approaches the Sun," Nasa wrote while sharing the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 11:08 AM IST

Are you someone who often likes to look at space related content? Are you looking for such an image and video which may make you ponder about the mysteries of the universe? Then this Instagram post by NASA may be right up your alley.

“The fragile comet seen in this extraordinary #HubbleClassic view is rapidly disintegrating as it approaches the Sun. Released #OTD 15 years ago, this comet breakup provided astronomers with valuable observations of a comet nucleus’s demise,” Nasa wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look and prepare to get amazed.

Since being posted about 12 hours ago, the share has created a chatter. Till now, it has gathered nearly 2.1 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“What comet was it,” asked an Instagram user. To which, Nasa replied, “73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3!”

“I like it,” shared another. “Beautiful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on Nasa’s share?

