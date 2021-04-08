Nasa teams up with Sia to celebrate upcoming Ingenuity test flight on Mars

“Sound the epic collaboration alarm!” this is how a recent tweet by Nasa about teaming up with singer Sia to celebrate the upcoming first flight of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter starts. A video of the music, originally shared on Twitter handle of Atlantic Records and later re-posted by Nasa, has now left people in awe.

“Inspired by @NASAJPL’s Mars Perseverance Mission, watch #Sia’s #FloatingThroughSpace video collab with the Ingenuity helicopter to celebrate the upcoming test flight on the Red Planet!” the record label wrote while sharing the video.

The video was also shared on the official Instagram page of the singer with the caption “Sia x Ingenuity - Floating Through Space.”

Take a look at the video:

🚨 Sound the epic collaboration alarm! We teamed up with music icon Sia to celebrate the upcoming first flight of the Ingenuity #MarsHelicopter.



🎵 Let's float through space: https://t.co/pRV54RKMDH https://t.co/zISYCPZ5rc — NASA (@NASA) April 7, 2021

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the video has gathered more than 60,000 views – and counting. It has also received tons of responses from people.

In a blog by Nasa, the space agency shared “NASA is targeting no earlier than Sunday, April 11, for Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s first attempt at powered, controlled flight on another planet.” The helicopter arrived at Mars’ Jezero Crater on February 18, attached to the belly of NASA’s Perseverance rover.

