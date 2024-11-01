NASA treats Earthlings to cosmic Diwali wishes, shares stunning Hubble image of the Omega Nebula

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, NASA took to their official X account to extend wishes for the festival. Accompanying their warm message was a stunning image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, showcasing a hotbed of star formation within M17, also known as the Omega Nebula. The post read, "Wishing you a joyful #Diwali! Just as the cosmos lights up our universe with endless wonder, Diwali illuminates our homes and hearts." NASA wished everyone a joyful Diwali, sharing a stunning image of star formation in the Omega Nebula. (X/@NASA)

Take a look here at the post:

Greetings from space

Earlier, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, currently stationed aboard the International Space Station (ISS), shared her own heartfelt Diwali greetings with people celebrating the festival both in the United States and around the globe. In a special video message transmitted from space, Williams reflected on her unique experience of celebrating Diwali 260 miles above Earth. She began with the greeting, "Greetings from the ISS," and extended her warmest wishes for a joyful Diwali, particularly to those celebrating at the White House.

Williams's message was highlighted during the White House Diwali celebrations, where she acknowledged President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their support of the festivities and recognition of the Indian-American community. Expressing her gratitude, Williams stated, "Thank you to the President and Vice President for celebrating with our community and recognising the contributions we make."

A message of light and hope

Reflecting on the deeper significance of Diwali, Williams emphasised the festival's hopeful message, stating, "Diwali is a celebration of joy, as goodness prevails."

Currently aboard the ISS, Williams has been in orbit since June 6, 2023, following a launch with astronaut Butch Wilmore on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. Originally intended for a brief mission, their stay was extended due to concerns about the risks of an early return. The crew is now expected to remain in orbit until February 2025.

(Also read: Sundar Pichai reveals Diwali is his favourite time of year: 'Always fun to fill the house with light')

Celebrating with tech giants

The Diwali festivities also resonated beyond NASA, as tech leaders joined in the celebrations. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, shared his fondness for the festival on Threads, stating, "Diwali is one of my favourite times of the year…always fun to fill the house with light. Wish those who celebrate a Happy Diwali." Similarly, Apple CEO Tim Cook continued his annual tradition by posting a photograph taken by Indian photographer Rohit Vohra, showcasing Diwali diyas atop rose petals. Cook’s message on X highlighted the themes of light, unity, and hope: "Wishing everyone celebrating a joyous and peaceful Festival of Lights."