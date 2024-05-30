Natasa Stankovic shares gym pic with Reckless Love as background score amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours

Natasa Stankovic, since the past few days, has been sharing various Instagram stories that have prompted people to post varied comments. These posts come amid her divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya. In her latest share, she posted a gym picture as her Instagram Story, with the song Reckless Love as the background score. The image shows the photo that Natasa Stankovic shared as her Instagram Story, with Reckless Love as the background score. (Instagram/@natasastankovic__)

The picture she shared shows her face covered with a phone, which she is using for clicking a picture. The photo also shows her holding a very adorable dog. The Instagram Story has a background score of a few lines from the song Reckless Love by Cory Asbury.

The lyrics which appear on screen are, “There's no shadow You won't light up. Mountain You won't climb up. Coming after me. There's no wall You won't kick down. Lie You won't tear down. Coming after me”.

Natasa also shared a picture of her clicking a selfie inside an elevator earlier, in addition to sharing posts on faith.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their child Agastya the same year. Rumours about their divorce started after a Reddit user shared a post claiming that Natasa had dropped the surname Pandya from her Instagram handle. The same post also claimed that she had deleted all pictures of herself with Hardik, except the ones where they are with their son.

Another post has surfaced, adding fuel to the rumour mill. It suggests that the couple's divorce is nearing finalisation. It alleges that as part of the settlement, Hardik is to relinquish 70% of his property to Natasa. It is important to mention that the couple has not publicly addressed these claims.

(HT.com cannot independently verify these claims)