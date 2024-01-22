'Need of the hour': Signboard in Bengaluru cautions people against ‘smartphone zombies’

A captivating signboard spotted on a road in Bengaluru caught the attention of many netizens. But why? Unlike other signboards, this particular one warns you against ‘smartphone zombies’. Yes, you read that right. A picture of this went viral on X and prompted many people to say how the messaging on the board is clever and relevant in today's time. Picture of the signboard that went viral on social media. (X/@prakritea17)

The picture was shared by X handle Prakriti on the microblogging platform. It shows two people crossing a road while their entire concentration is on their phones. The board also reads, “Beware of smartphone zombies.” (Also Read: Tesla car spotted on Bengaluru roads, sparks buzz on social media)

As Prakriti shared the picture, in the caption of the post, she wrote, “This signboard in Bengaluru singlehandedly attacked our entire generation.”

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared two days ago on X. Since being shared, it has garnered more than three lakh views. The post also has close to 8,000 likes and numerous comments. Many took to the comments section of the post and expressed how the board is funny and shows the reality of today.

Here’s how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “Our generation only captures the moments and doesn't cherish or enjoy them.”

A second added, “Sadly the smartphone zombies will never know this signboard existed.”

A third commented, “There should also be one for people who text and drive!”

A fourth added, “I need this signboard in my home.”

"Need of the hour," said a fifth.

What are your thoughts on it?