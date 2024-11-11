Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Neeraj Chopra event in Lucknow sees empty seats and low attendance, internet angered by old video

BySanya Jain
Nov 11, 2024 09:39 AM IST

An old video from Neeraj Chopra's Lucknow visit shows empty seats, angering social media users who called it disrespectful to the star athelete.

An old video from Neeraj Chopra's Lucknow visit shows empty seats at an event, angering social media users who called it disrespectful to the star athelete. Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra attended the launch of a sportswear store in Lucknow last month. However, a video from the event that is currently going viral online shows that the event was sparsely attended, with only a handful of people turning up to watch India’s star athlete.

Olympic star Neeraj Chopra during his visit to Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/HT)
Olympic star Neeraj Chopra during his visit to Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Neeraj Chopra, 26, was in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh last month for the opening of an Under Armour store in Phoenix Palassio Mall. A video from the event that has since surfaced online shows the Olympic medallist sitting onstage with an interviewer.

Social media users were annoyed to see how sparsely attended the event was, considering that Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold in athletics.

Footage from the event shows empty seats towards the back. While a crowd did turn up to watch Chopra in action, the numbers fell short of the internet’s expectations.

The video was shared on Instagram with a caption suggesting that many more people would have shown up to watch a Bollywood actor or actress. “Why would anyone show up to watch someone who represented the country,” read the caption.

Take a look at the video below:

People in the comments section were shocked by the empty seats and low attendance. Some blamed organisers for not promoting the event more.

“I was there… and I actually felt bad,” wrote one Instagram user in Hindi.

“Right, people don’t care about their country. They only care about entertainment,” another said.

“I blame the organising team as well . No proper prior information and advertisement,” a commenter added.

During his visit to Lucknow, Chopra also addressed students and official at La Martiniere College and broke his strict diet to enjoy snacks at the famous Sharmaji Ki Chai.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //