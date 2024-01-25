Neeraj Chopra meets Roger Federer in Switzerland, says ‘we will…’

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra met legendary tennis player Roger Federer in Zurich, Switzerland. Chopra said it was an ‘absolute honour’ to meet him and shared his pictures with the tennis star. Alongside, he wrote that he had a ‘great time’ talking to Federer and expressed his desire to meet him again. Roger Federer posing for the camera with Neeraj Chopra. (Instagram/@neeraj____chopra)

“An absolute honour to meet a sporting icon, whose career has been and continues to be an inspiration to people. I had a great time talking to you, and hopefully we’ll meet again @rogerfederer,” wrote Neeraj Chopra while sharing the pictures on Instagram.

The pictures show Roger Federer and Neeraj Chopra posing for the camera with a jersey and a racquet that they signed for each other.

The post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since received over 2.3 lakh likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“That’s awesome,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Legends together.”

“OMG! I manifested this just a couple of days ago. My two favs together. Roger and Neeraj!” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Two icons, one frame.”

“Legend meeting legend. Very powerful frame,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “What a moment!”

