Neighbours pour in to help man mow his lawn. Watch wholesome video

Kindness is one of the biggest virtues anyone can have. It doesn’t cost anything to help each other and it is wonderful to watch videos that showcase how strangers help someone. In a video posted on Instagram, a man’s neighbours joined hands to help him mow his lawn after they saw him struggling. The video is heart-melting to watch.

The video was posted by a woman named Madison Mealy one day ago and it has received more than 6.67 lakh views so far. The video opens to show a man mowing his lawn with a very small lawn mowing machine while carrying a baby on his back. A text insert in the video reads, “Sent my husband to buy a lawnmower for our huge yard…he comes home with this tiny mower.” In the following clip, the man can be seen struggling to get past the tall grass. The man’s wife says, “I just wanna say people are so good.”

The wife proceeds to show their yard with many people from the neighbourhood helping out her husband by mowing the grass. She gets teary-eyed and says they’re complete strangers, who saw her husband struggle and offered to lend him a helping hand. In the end, she reminds everyone there’s a lot of good left in this world.

“We need a small fleet of lawn mowers so we can do this for somebody else someday,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The wholesome video has invited many reactions in the comments section.

“Sometimes God shows himself through ways we will never understand, people,” commented an Instagram user. “Ok why am I tearing up? Is human kindness so rarely shown anymore? Thank you for sharing!!!” wrote another. “Literally the sweetest thing I seen today!” said a third. “Those are my friends! The Hollars. They are good people indeed.Welcome to our small town!” reads another comment.

