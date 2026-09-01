Nepal flood: Green house owner calls it a ‘second birth’ after surviving raging waters

A green-coloured house in Nepal has drawn widespread attention online after it appeared to remain standing even as a powerful flash flood carrying huge boulders, mud and debris swept through the surrounding area. The owner of the viral green house recalled how her family had survived after floodwaters entered their home in Nepal.

(Also read: Concrete frame, mud ramp: How Nepal's ‘green house’ survived devastating flash floods)

Flash floods struck parts of Nepal early on Wednesday, August 26, sending a massive surge of freezing water, rocks and debris through villages and towns. Videos from the affected areas showed the scale of destruction, with the floodwaters appearing taller than some buildings as they rushed through settlements.

Amid the devastation, visuals of one green house in Trishuli caught social media users’ attention. The structure could be seen standing amid a violent torrent of muddy water and rocks, while the surrounding landscape appeared severely damaged.

‘It is like a second birth for us’ Speaking to news agency ANI, Laxmi Pandey, the owner of the house, recalled the terrifying moments as floodwater entered the building.

“We feel lucky to have survived. It is like a second birth for us. We had climbed to the upper floor as flood water had entered my house. Even during the Nepal earthquake, we felt very strong tremors, and the nearby houses collapsed. We were rescued and saved by our neighbours,” Pandey said.

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