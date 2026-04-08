Nepalese man confronts Indian tourists for spitting on the road, video goes viral: ‘Ye India nahi hai bhai’

A street-side exchange in Nepal has caught attention online after a local man was seen confronting two Indian visitors for spitting on the road.

The video has since circulated widely, drawing attention to issues of public hygiene and behaviour in shared spaces.(@rajulmc4672/Instagram)

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In the video, the man, Raju Lamichhane, approaches the two individuals and points out the act, urging them not to dirty public spaces.

“Ye India nahi hai bhai, Nepal hai aur ganda mat karna, pani dalo udhar,” he is heard saying, asking them to pour water on the spot they had spat on.

Spitting on the road draws criticism:

One of the two men responds with a quiet “sorry”, but Lamichhane continues, making it clear that an apology alone is not enough. He reminds them to be mindful of their actions before making a mistake.

“Aap log itne bade desh se aate ho, phir aise ganda karte ho. Sorry bolne se pehle sochna chahiye na,” he says in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} He further insists that they should clean up the area properly, asking them again to pour water on the spot. “Ek bottle paani dalo udhar,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further insists that they should clean up the area properly, asking them again to pour water on the spot. “Ek bottle paani dalo udhar,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The video has since circulated widely, drawing attention to issues of public hygiene and behaviour in shared spaces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video has since circulated widely, drawing attention to issues of public hygiene and behaviour in shared spaces. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Indian man calls out fellow Indians for littering at Kazakhstan airport: ‘Fed up ho gaya hoon’ Check out the video here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Indian man calls out fellow Indians for littering at Kazakhstan airport: ‘Fed up ho gaya hoon’ Check out the video here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's how people reacted to the video: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's how people reacted to the video: {{/usCountry}}

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Instagram users reacted strongly to the video, with many supporting the man for speaking up on cleanliness and public behaviour.

Several users criticised the two individuals for spitting in public, calling the behaviour disrespectful and unhygienic.

One of the users commented, "This is love to the nation, so take it positively."

A second user commented, “When Nepalese come to our country, work here ,stay here , we don't disrespect you or your country, yes they are wrong, but they are apologising, still it seems very intentional how you are blaming the entire country.”

Also Read: Vlogger confronts man for throwing garbage outside Delhi Metro station: ‘Ye dustbin nahi hai yaar’

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A third user commented, “He is my friend, and he was already apologizing. Turning on the camera and recording him like this was wrong.”

“He did it because he knows that it is his home,” another user commented.

The video was shared on April 7, 2026, and since then, it has gained 3.6 million views and more than 1.7 lakh likes.

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