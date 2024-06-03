Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph shares father’s handwritten note on success: 7 key points

Marc Randolph, co-founder and former CEO of Netflix, took to X to share a handwritten note he received from his father before taking up his first job. The note highlights seven rules for success that his father wanted him to follow to excel in his career. Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph shared the handwritten note that he received from his father years back when he was about to start his professional career. (X/@mbrandolph)

“When I was twenty-one years old, fresh out of college and about to start my first job, my father gave me a handwritten list of instructions,” wrote Randolph on X.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Randolph’s dad suggested that he should do “at least 10% more than you are asked”.

The next thing he recommended is to “never, ever, to anybody, present as fact, opinions on things you don’t know. Take great care and discipline”.

“Be courteous and considerate always— up and down,” is the third thing that Randolph’s father shared.

Also Read| An Indian success story in science and technology

The fourth thing on the handwritten note was to “not knock and complain” and “stick to constructive, serious criticism”.

“Don’t be afraid to make decisions when you have the facts on which to make them,” is the fifth advice on the list.

The last three things that Randolph’s father suggested were “quantify where possible”, “be open-minded but sceptical”, and “be prompt”.

Take a look at the handwritten note shared by Randolph here:

The post, since being shared on June 1, has received over 61,800 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to these points here:

“This is a great list. I love ‘do at least 10% more than you are asked’,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Excellent list.”

“There should be a rule, when applying to the parenthood license, to come up with a list to be handed over to your kids. Great dad!” expressed a third.

A fourth posted, “Seems like your dad’s list is the cheat sheet to adulthood we all.”

“Solid list! Love the idea of passing down a handwritten note. Might have to do something similar as the kids go off to college,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “This is great.”