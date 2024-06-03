 Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph shares father’s handwritten note on success: 7 key points | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph shares father’s handwritten note on success: 7 key points

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 03, 2024 04:44 PM IST

Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph’s father shared a list of instructions with him containing seven key points for a successful professional career.

Marc Randolph, co-founder and former CEO of Netflix, took to X to share a handwritten note he received from his father before taking up his first job. The note highlights seven rules for success that his father wanted him to follow to excel in his career.

Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph shared the handwritten note that he received from his father years back when he was about to start his professional career. (X/@mbrandolph)
Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph shared the handwritten note that he received from his father years back when he was about to start his professional career. (X/@mbrandolph)

Read| Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph shares his definition of success, prioritises relationships over work

“When I was twenty-one years old, fresh out of college and about to start my first job, my father gave me a handwritten list of instructions,” wrote Randolph on X.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Randolph’s dad suggested that he should do “at least 10% more than you are asked”.

The next thing he recommended is to “never, ever, to anybody, present as fact, opinions on things you don’t know. Take great care and discipline”.

“Be courteous and considerate always— up and down,” is the third thing that Randolph’s father shared.

Also Read| An Indian success story in science and technology

The fourth thing on the handwritten note was to “not knock and complain” and “stick to constructive, serious criticism”.

“Don’t be afraid to make decisions when you have the facts on which to make them,” is the fifth advice on the list.

The last three things that Randolph’s father suggested were “quantify where possible”, “be open-minded but sceptical”, and “be prompt”.

Take a look at the handwritten note shared by Randolph here:

The post, since being shared on June 1, has received over 61,800 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to these points here:

“This is a great list. I love ‘do at least 10% more than you are asked’,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Excellent list.”

“There should be a rule, when applying to the parenthood license, to come up with a list to be handed over to your kids. Great dad!” expressed a third.

A fourth posted, “Seems like your dad’s list is the cheat sheet to adulthood we all.”

“Solid list! Love the idea of passing down a handwritten note. Might have to do something similar as the kids go off to college,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “This is great.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

See more

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph shares father’s handwritten note on success: 7 key points
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On